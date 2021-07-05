Storm fear dampens vax numbers in St Catherine

Saturday’s second-dose vaccination exercise in St Catherine was low-key, with concerns about looming wind and rain from Tropical Storm Elsa cited as a key reason for the lower-than-expected attendance.

But for those who turned out, the second shot was a reset after living under the threat of COVID-19 for more than 15 months.

“I am relieved now that I have received my final dose. I am now fully vaccinated and can just now maintain the protocol,” Petula Thompson told The Gleaner.

“I was concerned when the 12 weeks had passed and the question of supplies came up, but everything is now all right,” she added.

That remark came against the backdrop of Jamaica’s stop-start vaccination campaign, which has been dogged by supply challenges blamed on wealthy countries like neighbours the United States that are sitting on hundreds of millions of unused vaccines.

Jamaica lags most English-speaking Caribbean countries in vaccinations, calculated per capita, as just around 10 per cent of the population has received a shot. Around half that number are fully vaccinated.

Thompson, a teacher, was one of the few persons who attended the Linstead Health Centre in St Catherine on Saturday. She told The Gleaner that the process for the second round was smooth and quick.

Speed was very important for farmer Oral Pierce, as he was able to go back to work.

“They were more prepared this time, as previously I waited all day, but within an hour, I was fully vaccinated,” Pierce said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the blitz in Linstead were dampened by the forecast of storm rains.

According to Dr Carissa Burgess, 400 people were slated to get their second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, but the turnout was below expectations.

“Due to the announcement of the pending hurricane, person didn’t turn out as expected, but we’re not disappointed, as we will accommodate them throughout the rest of the week,” Burgess said.

Operations at the St Jago Park Health Centre were also seamless.

Senior citizens Donald and Althea Francis received their second dose and were thrilled at what seemed like a new lease on life.

“I am 76 years old and mi glad it over, as mi old and want to get fully vaccinated,” Donald said.

Althea was full of praise and even summoned divine intervention to ease the COVID-19 crisis.

“I have done it finally and I am just asking for healing today to ease the pain that this thing carry,” Althea said.

Meanwhile, Dr Pauline Weir said that teamwork made the day a success at St Jago Park Health Centre.

Up to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, St Jago Park had seen 175 persons, with Weir describing the exercise as orderly.

As at July 2, Jamaica recorded 1,084 COVID-19 deaths from 50,310 infections.

