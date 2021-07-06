50-year-old man charged for rape of stepdaughter

A 50-year-old St Catherine man has been charged for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with his 8-year-old stepdaughter.

He was arrested and charged by detectives attached to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) with rape, indecent assault and sexual touching of a child.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that between 2020 and 2021, the accused had sexual intercourse with the child on several occasions.

The matter was reported to the police and he was taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.