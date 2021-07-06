Damaged cable disrupts operations at NWC facility in St James

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operations at its Pitfour Deepwell in St James have been suspended due to a damaged cable wire at the facility.

The NWC says every effort is being made to restore full operation on or before Thursday, July 8.

Affected areas include Pitfour, sections of Granville, the Categena Housing Scheme, and Retirement.

The NWC says it regrets any inconvenience caused.

