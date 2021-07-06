Delayed restoration works resume at Constant Spring tax office

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will continue to offer limited, non-cash services at the Constant Spring tax office while restoration work resumes following delays caused by the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Operations will continue to take place from the lobby area, accommodating only non-cash transactions.

Interim customer service activities that were disrupted on Monday resumed today with the reinstatement of an air-conditioned tent, pulled downed as a precaution ahead of the storm.

Customers are reminded that the services that will be available include:

* Payment of driver's licence renewal and examination fees

* Payment of police record fee

* Payment and query of property tax

* Pick-up of renewed driver's licence and drop-off of driver's licence renewal applications

* Sign out of motor vehicle titles for transfers

* Pick-up of motor vehicle title, by arrangements or appointments only

The public is reminded that the location will not be able to offer motor vehicle registration at this time.

The TAJ says efforts will be redoubled to restore the use of the banking hall and upper floors, which were impacted by smoke and soot from the recent fire at the tax office as quickly and safely as possible.

The extensive work being undertaken, including specialised cleaning, air quality improvement and painting, is progressing and the hazardous material left in the aftermath of the fire have been removed, it added.

