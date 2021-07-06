Falmouth’s artisan village to enhance Ja’s tourism experience

Western Bureau:

Falmouth’s new $700-million artisan village, which was created by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), is set to be opened next month and Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is confident that it will add another dimension to the island’s tourism product.

However, despite his optimism, Bartlett is cautious as he is cognisant of the fact that, if the COVID-19 pandemic should see another spike, it could set back the plans to fully reopen the tourism sector, which is critical to an attraction like the new Trelawny-based artisan village playing its role in generating income for the economy.

“A lot depends on the vaccine. It is everything right now,” said Bartlett, in expressing hope that the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination programme will help to curtail the spread of the virus.

In speaking to the areas of culture and heritage at the artisan village, which is located at the old Hampden Wharf compound, on lands that were leased from the Port Authority of Jamaica, Bartlett outlined the various themes.

“It will feature the Martha Brae river muma, and sugar and rum. It will give Falmouth a different feel,” said Bartlett. “We want to take Trelawny to a different level and improve the quality of our presentation to both our visitors and locals.”

REFRESHING, ENJOYABLE

With the vast majority of the artisan village guests expected to be cruise ship passengers, Bartlett said he is hopeful that cruise shipping will fully return by September.

“Once cruise shipping returns, the village will open opportunities for all of us,” said the tourism minister.

Addressing what prospective visitors to the artisan village should expect, Carol Rose-Brown of the TEF said the experience should be quite refreshing and enjoyable.

“At the village, visitors will see a tall ship with sails blowing in the wind pulled up by port side to collect rum, tobacco, coffee, lumber as well as all the other items one would find at a wharf,” said Rose-Brown, in seeking to paint a picture of what guests will experience.

“Visitors will meet 43 shopkeepers, each of whom produce unique handcrafted, Jamaican artisanal treasures. The list of products includes chocolates, spices, clothing and other accessories.”

The artisan village is the first of its type to be built in Jamaica and is regarded as complementary to the Falmouth cruise shipping pier, which was opened in 2011. Additional, it has filled the need for a major marquee attraction, which has been absent from Trelawny.

editorial@gleanerjm.com