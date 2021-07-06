Immigration Corner | Applying for a British emergency travel document

Dear Mr Bassie,

I would like to know how to apply for a British emergency travel document. I really would appreciate being pointed in the right direction.

– S.J.

Dear S.J.,

Persons can apply for an emergency travel document, which is sometimes referred to as an ‘emergency passport’ if they are abroad, need to travel, and are unable to get a passport in time. Please note that persons who are in the United Kingdom should apply for a passport urgently.

ELIGIBILITY

Persons can apply for an emergency travel document if all the following apply:

• They are a British national.

• They are outside of the United Kingdom.

• Their passport has been lost, stolen, damaged, is full, has recently expired, or is with HM Passport Office or a foreign embassy

• They do not have time to renew or replace their passport before travelling.

• Persons can provide proof of their travel plans, for example, booking confirmations or detailed written travel plans if they cannot book ahead.

Please note that usually, persons cannot get an emergency travel document if they have never had a United Kingdom passport. Those persons should apply for a passport instead.

WHAT AN EMERGENCY TRAVEL DOCUMENT CAN DO

Persons can use an emergency travel document to travel to their destination through a maximum of five countries. They can also normally use it to return to the country that they are applying from if they live there.

Persons should be aware that their travel plans, countries, and dates will be printed on their emergency travel document. If persons change their travel plans after receiving the emergency travel document, they will then need to apply for a new one.

Please be aware that persons may need a visa to leave the country that they are in or to travel through other countries with the emergency travel document. It is advisable to first check with the embassy or consulate of each country.

If the final destination is the United Kingdom, border staff will keep the emergency travel document upon arrival. Border staff at a different final destination might also keep the document.

HOW TO APPLY AND HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE

Persons can apply online. It costs £100 to apply for an emergency travel document, and the fee is not refundable. Persons can pay online as part of the application and if they do not, they will be asked to pay over the phone.

Persons might need to attend an appointment at the nearest British embassy, high commission, or consulate after applying online. They will be told after they have submitted their application whether they need an appointment. Those persons will need to give a contact telephone number and email address as part of the application.

An emergency travel document will normally be ready in two working days after applying. Please note that it may take longer because of coronavirus, and it can also take longer, for example, if persons have:

• Applied for a child under 16 years of age.

• Not paid or given the right supporting documents.

• Not given enough or correct information.

Persons will be told after they have applied how and when they will get the emergency travel document.

APPLYING ON BEHALF OF SOMEONE ELSE

Persons can apply for an Emergency Travel Document and book an appointment for someone else if they are a British citizen or British national (overseas). They might have to attend an appointment and they must collect their emergency travel document in person.

If applying for a child under 16 years of age, they will need to attend an appointment. Both parents should go with them if possible. If neither parent can attend, they will need to send a signed consent letter.

APPLYING IF NOT A BRITISH CITIZEN

Persons can apply online if they are a British national (overseas).

If they are 16 years or over and hold another type of British national status, they will need to:

1. Check if they are eligible with their nearest British embassy, high commission, or consulate.

2. Download and fill in an application form.

3. Book an appointment with the embassy, high commission or consulate.

4. Pay the fee at their appointment.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com