Immigration Corner | What are my chances?

Dear Miss Powell,

I have a bachelor’s and a masters degree, as well as a doctor of philosophy degree (PhD). I am exploring the possibilities of living in Canada. What are my chances?

– P.P.

Dear P.P.,

Individuals who are highly skilled and educated could have a strong chance of being granted residence to live permanently in Canada. Individuals may qualify by applying through the Express Entry System to qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Provincial Nominee Programme or the Canadian Experience Class. The province and the government usually select individuals based on core factors, spouse and common-law factors, and skills transferability.

CORE FACTORS

The core, or human capital, factors are examined and points given, based on your age, level of education, proficiency in the official languages of English and French, and Canadian work experience. If you are married, then your spouse should be prepared to present their information as well, as this could bolster your chances of being selected.

Individuals between the ages of 20-29 years are usually awarded the maximum points of 100 in this category. However, do not be discouraged if you are older, as individuals will receive points up to the age of 44. If you are 45 years and over, you will not get points for age, and therefore you will need to maximise your points in other areas.

SKILLS TRANSFERABILITY

Since you have a PhD, you have a strong chance of being selected, if you are also able to score highly in the other areas as well.

Although your studies may have been in common law jurisdiction, individuals are still required to show proof of language skills and education. Individuals with non-Canadian education must obtain an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) of their highest degree to prove that their credentials are valid and equivalent to a Canadian certification. The purpose of the ECA report is to prove to the Canadian government, provinces, and territories that your foreign educational credentials are equal to the Canadian credentials needed to work or practise in a particular occupation in Canada.

Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada will also be examining the work experience that you have after your post-secondary degree. The government gives credit to individuals with strong language skills and foreign work experience. Another important factor is whether you have received certificate of qualification to work or practise in Canada.

Since the Express Entry System is points-based, then individuals should be prepared to present proof to maximise their points in every area. In summary, individuals could get a maximum of 600 points if they have strong core or human capital, a spouse and transferability factors.

ADDITIONAL FACTORS

Provinces and territories can also recruit candidates from the Express Entry pool through the Provincial Nominee Programme to meet local labour market needs, plus you may apply to an individual province directly to be nominated. A provincial nomination could give you 600 points and significantly increase your chances.

Although Canadian work experience in specified occupations is valuable, it is not a requirement to be selected. Similarly, a job offer is not required, but is a bonus to applicants. You could get 200 points for ‘arranged employment’ if you have received a job offer from a reputable company with a positive labour market impact assessment report. Other factors which strengthen your application are if you have family members in Canada who are permanent residents or citizens.

If you have doubts about your ability to qualify, you should contact an immigration lawyer directly, provide details of your case, and request assistance with your concern.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary with main office located in Ottawa, Ontario. Submit your questions and comment via email to info@deidrepowell.com. Subject line: Immigration, or Fax 613.695.8778