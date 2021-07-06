Man of unsound mind shot by police in Portland

A man believed to be of an unsound mind was shot by cops this morning in Port Antonio, Portland.

The man, who was shot twice, remains hospitalised at the Port Antonio Hospital in stable condition.

The incident is being probed by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

It is reported that about 6:00 a.m. the man went on a rampage along Harbour and Blake streets where he smashed the windscreens of at least four vehicles.

Armed with a stone and a machete, he then made his way to the nearby Port Antonio Police Station on West Street where he became boisterous and verbally attacked cops.

Police personnel tried to restrain him but he managed to elude them.

The man then ran to the corner of Harbour and West streets where he smashed the glass door at a financial institution.

He continued down the road and was confronted by cops who instructed him to surrender and to drop the stone and machete.

He refused and reportedly advanced towards one of the cops.

Explosions were heard and the man was seen on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was then taken to hospital.

An alleged eyewitness, who gave his name as Vinton from Titchfield Hill, called for more to be done to remove persons of unsound mind who display violent behaviour from the streets of Port Antonio.

“A lucky di police dem lucky dis yah mawnin yah,” he told The Gleaner.

“If him did get closer to dem, dawg nyam dem suppa. Monday him attack a whole heap a people pon William Street and dem did affi tek weh dem self,” he continued.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.