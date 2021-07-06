NWC to carry out major sewer pipeline repairs in Montego Bay

The National Water Commission (NWC) is to undertake major sewer pipeline repairs in Montego Bay, St James.

The works were originally scheduled for Saturday, July, 3 to Monday, July 5, but have been moved to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10 to 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 12.

The NWC says the work will start from Union Street along Long Lane Junction to Strand Street unto Church Street.

The commission is urging pedestrians to traverse the corridor with caution and that motorists observe traffic signs or use alternate routes during the period of work.

