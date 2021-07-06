Two more COVID-19 deaths, 15 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,096.

The deceased are a 38-year-old woman from St Ann and a 62-year-old female from St James.

The Ministry of Health says one of the deaths was previously under investigation.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 119.

Meanwhile, there were 15 new cases with ages ranging from nine to 73 years, pushing the total to 50,404 with 15,245 being active.

Of the new cases, 10 are women and five are men.

A total of 954 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5%.

In the meantime, there were 1,095 more recoveries, increasing the total to 33,699.

Some 119 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 41,008 are at home.

