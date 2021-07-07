15-year-old boy held with illegal gun charged

A 15-year-old boy has been charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Shooters Hill in Harbour View.

The police report that about 3:25 p.m. on Monday, the teen was walking along a roadway when he ran upon seeing cops.

He was accosted and searched.

The police say a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol and six 9mm cartridges were found in a bag he was carrying.

He was taken into custody and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

