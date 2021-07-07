Alleged forex con man remanded

A Clarendon higgler who reportedly conned a woman after collecting payment for US$4,000 but only gave her US$135 was remanded on Tuesday when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The woman had reportedly agreed to purchase US$4,000 and had paid over J$420,000.

The 52-year-old accused, Kenroy Wilson, of May Pen, is charged with two counts of larceny by trick.

According to police reports, on November 19, 2019, the complainant visited a bank in Kingston to purchase US dollars when she was approached by Wilson who informed her that he could facilitate the trade.

The complainant reportedly agreed and was given US$4,000 by the accused and in return gave him J$420,000.

It is further reported that a short while after, the accused changed his mind about selling the US dollars and took back his foreign currency and returned the complainant’s money.

Quickly after, he reportedly had a change of heart and decided to sell her the currency. He then handed her a stack of what appeared to be cash and collected her money and left.

The complainant later checked the money that Wilson gave her and realised that she was only given US$135.

She reported the matter to the police and Wilson was arrested and charged after being pointed in an identification parade.

When the matter was mentioned on Tuesday, the court was informed that Wilson’s attorney, Sanjay Smith, was requesting another mention date and that he plans to make a bail application.

Consequently, another mention date was scheduled for September 28 and Wilson was remanded.

