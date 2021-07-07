Dispute ends as Hyde Hall to host garbage transfer site

WESTERN BUREAU:

The three years of controversy surrounding a plan by the Ministry of Local Government to construct a J$90-million garbage transfer station in Trelawny has ended, as an appropriate site has been identified in Hyde Hall, near Daniel Town.

When the project was first proposed by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, residents argued that the siting of the facility in Daniel Town would have a negative impact on their water supply.

Phillip Service, councillor for the area, sided with the residents, saying that he considered their claims to be legitimate.

“I could not agree for a transfer station to be built in the people’s backyard,” said Service, citing the health and safety concerns.

There are no such concerns with the new site at Hyde Hall, which is seven miles away from the nearest community and which has adequate land space for expansion.

“I don’t want the impression to be given that I was against the station. I fully understand the need for its construction. I was just opposed to the original site,” said Service, who is now fully on board with the project.

Councillor Dunstan Harper, in whose division the new site is located, welcomed the proposed siting of the transfer station in Hyde Hall.

Leon Spence, a former principal of Daniel Town Primary School who resides in proximity to the original proposed site, is elated that the authorities reconsidered the plan.

“The voice of the people has been listened to, so Daniel Town remains protected and we can now have a station without controversy,” said Spence.

In announcing the plan to build the transfer station back in 2018, McKenzie disclosed that the facility would be one of a kind in Jamaica. He said the station would reduce garbage transportation costs from Trelawny to the Retirement dump in St James.

“It will significantly reduce the time it takes for the trucks to travel from Trelawny to the dump in St James,” said McKenzie of the 22-mile distance.

