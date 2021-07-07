E-10 87 up $0.99, E-10 90 up $2.94 and diesel down $0.14

Gas prices are to go up on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $0.99 to sell for $153.60 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $2.94 sell for $161.72.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.14 per litre to sell for $143.50.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $152.19 per litre following a decrease of $0.21.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.29 to sell for $121.14.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.25 to sell for $64.20, while butane will move up by $2.23 to sell for $73.17 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

