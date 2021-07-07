Four shot, two fatally, at party in St Elizabeth

Four people were shot, two fatally, at a party in Elim district, St Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

The injured persons remain in hospital.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., the victims were among patrons at the party when a dispute developed between two men.

Minutes later, one of the men involved in the altercation was joined by other men, who brandished handguns and opened fire on the crowd.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, four persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where two were pronounced dead and the others admitted.

- Hopeton Bucknor

