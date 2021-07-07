‘Heinous’… Holness shocked by assassination of Haiti’s president

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and the wounding of his wife Martine in their home early Wednesday morning as heinous.

Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister, confirmed the killing and said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti.

Posting on his Twitter account this morning, Holness called the development shocking and tragic.

“This heinous act is a stain on Haiti and a sorrowful time for the region. May God be a special covering over his family and over the people of Haiti during this dark time in the nation's history,” he said.

“I have met and spoken with President Moïse many times and in all my interactions with him, particularly within the context of CARICOM, I found him to be a man committed to seeing Haiti take her place in the world,” Holness pointed out.

