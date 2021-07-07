Leon Bailey, FFP partner to help the needy

He’s one of the top professional footballers in Europe, a sought-after prospect for several clubs, and a key member of Jamaica’s national senior team. Added to that, he carries the weight of World Cup qualifying on his back.

Yet, Leon Bailey still remembers a time when things were totally different, when he was a far way from the life he now enjoys. Though things were hard and his path to success less clear, Bailey always knew that one day he would be a professional player.

The Phoenix All Stars Football Academy and its holistic approach to developmental training on and off the pitch was the ticket to opportunities which he rode straight to the upper echelons of the sport. Now Bailey, also known as Chippy to his family and close friends, plies his trade with Bayern Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga and is set to fly to Orlando to join his Jamaican teammates to challenge for this year’s Gold Cup.

A strong, dedicated and coordinated partnership between Leon Bailey and Food For The Poor (FFP) is expected to raise the roof, or better yet, put a roof over the heads of many Jamaicans in need.

During a courtesy visit to FFP’s offices in Spanish Town and accompanied by Phoenix Sports Management President Craig Butler and fellow professional footballer, Ricardo Martin (now on vacation from his club duties at Senglea FC in Malta), Leon renewed his commitment to FFP to support, assist and use his voice and influence as a medium to garner more help for the charity’s many initiatives.

“I remember what it was like to be in need and to be helped to achieve my daily and long-term goals, so I am extremely happy to support the initiatives of this noble organisation and to help as best as I can,” he said.

BETTER JAMAICA

Those sentiments were echoed by Butler, who developed and raised Bailey from childhood to his current status and continues to guide the footballer. “We are cognisant of the impact a little support can have in the life of a human being and we will continue to acknowledge and support Food For The Poor as we build together a united, better Jamaica, one action at a time.”

Through his own charity, the Leon Bailey Foundation, Bailey has partnered with FFP to provide the children of the Nest Children’s Home (an FFP-supported institution) with computer tablets to aid their online learning.

As FFP Executive Director Craig Moss-Solomon points out, a significant benefit of the partnership is derived from Bailey’s visibility, influence and reach.

“Through his excellence as an international footballer, Bailey opens up avenues for other athletes, both locally and overseas, to get involved, as well as other individuals outside the sporting arena. We appreciate the support from the entire Phoenix family, and we look forward to the fruits that will be produced from this partnership, as we work together to uplift those in need.”

He added that the partnership with Bailey will be hugely impactful in several areas of ministry. “Just in the area of housing, FFP receives at least 100 requests each month, with each home typically accommodating four persons, so providing a home is helping to keep a family safe, and that has significant ripple effects.”