Let the soldiers stay

The people of Norwood in St James, which once saw rampant murders and shootings, are urging members of Parliament to rethink their stance to end the state of public emergency (SOE) in the parish come the end of January.

They explained that their renewed sense of hope has now been replaced with fear amid plans to halt the year-long SOE that had brought the establishment of a solider camp and police-military patrols in the community.

“A one a the worst decision them coulda ever make and when them (the soldiers) left, a go chaos,” John Brown* of Hendon-Norwood, told the WESTERN STAR.

“I don’t support the decision for them to leave. I don’t hear of anyone getting killed since the SOE and we want the (soldier) camp out a ball ground fi stay. Something have to remain. Them can’t just leave wi like this. The gunmen them a go have free reign to rob and kill like before, when we couldn’t walk in peace,” he added.

“Now we are comfortable and we can sleep with all our doors open. No gunshot nah buss like one time. If them (security forces) gone tonight, gunshot start buss again,” said an upset Charles.

The people believe that the police post, which they have long demanded, should finally be greenlit.

“If anything happen, them can move to catch the criminals instead a wait on police outside the community to come up here. Them nah go catch nobody,” said Leon Headley.

“I pray that after it end they find a substitute. Find something ... we didn’t expect the SOE to last for life, but if them a go move it you have to find something for the country, not for the politician to get mileage,” he added.