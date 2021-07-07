Men freed of murder after almost 10 years in custody

Three men who were in custody for more than nine years for murder were today freed in the Supreme Court following a no-case submission by their attorneys.

Freed are Michael Brown, Gavin Sampson and Dwayne Bryce who were charged for the murder of Bradley Morgan, who was killed at his house on Fagan Avenue in St Andrew on September 20, 2011.

The men had been in custody since the attack.

The trial, which had commenced last Wednesday, ended today.

The men had elected to have their case tried by a judge alone.

The prosecution led evidence before Justice Shelly Williams that the three men, armed with high-powered guns, descended on Morgan's premises in a pre-dawn attack in September 2011 and shot up the house.

Morgan was shot fatally and another person inside the house was shot and injured.

The men's attorneys argued that the case against them was flawed based on faulty visual identification evidence.

The witness for the prosecution, under cross-examination, gave conflicting reports of the incident in relation to how he was able to see the men that morning.

He testified that he had seen the men through a peephole at some distance and admitted that he wasn't certain as to the identity of one of the men.

A no-case application was then made, which was upheld by the judge.

The men were then freed.

Brown was represented by Peter Champagnie QC, while Bryce was represented by Dian Jobson and Sampson was represented by Paul Gentles.

