SWAT team nabs wanted man at Oaklands Apartments

A man who was wanted by the St Catherine Police for murder and other serious crimes has been apprehended during a targeted operation at the Oaklands Apartments complex in St Andrew, police officials have revealed.

Kevon McCullum was arrested after heavily armed members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF's) Special Weapons and Tactical unit descended on the gated complex, located along Constant Spring Road.

The arrest was confirmed by JCF senior communication strategist, Dennis Brooks.

Heavily armed members of the @JamaicaConstab's Special Weapons and Tactical unit descended on Oaklands Apartments on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew in a targeted operation a short while ago. They have arrested Kevon McCullum who was wanted for murder. More soon - @LattalaS video pic.twitter.com/YQkJNCPyJw — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) July 7, 2021

“He is our number one man,” one senior investigator told The Gleaner following today's operation.

McCullum, 26, was one of four wanted men listed by the St Catherine North Police on January 10 this year.

According to the police, he is wanted in connection with the killing of Rohan Brown on January 20, 2019 on Chin's Avenue in the parish.

