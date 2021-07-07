Wed | Jul 7, 2021

SWAT team nabs wanted man at Oaklands Apartments

Published:Wednesday | July 7, 2021 | 2:41 PM
A man who was wanted by the St Catherine Police for murder and other serious crimes has been apprehended during a targeted operation at the Oaklands Apartments complex in St Andrew, police officials have revealed.

Kevon McCullum was arrested after heavily armed members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF's) Special Weapons and Tactical unit descended on the gated complex, located along Constant Spring Road.

The arrest was confirmed by JCF senior communication strategist, Dennis Brooks.

“He is our number one man,” one senior investigator told The Gleaner following today's operation.

McCullum, 26, was one of four wanted men listed by the St Catherine North Police on January 10 this year.

According to the police, he is wanted in connection with the killing of Rohan Brown on January 20, 2019 on Chin's Avenue in the parish.

