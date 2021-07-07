Updated | Two victims in St Elizabeth party shooting hospitalised

A third victim from last night's shooting at a party in Elim district, St Elizabeth has died.

He is Jeffery Singh, a farmer of Elim district.

The fourth victim remains in hospital.

The deceased from the attack have since been identified as Fabian Medley and Densworth Teape.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., the four were among patrons at the party when a dispute developed between two men.

Minutes later, one of the men involved in the altercation was joined by other men, who brandished handguns and opened fire on the crowd.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, four persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital.

- Hopeton Bucknor

