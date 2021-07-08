Corporate Hands | Guardian Group Foundation supports Curphey Home

Nadine Pottinger (right), assistant vice-president, employee benefits sales, [WHICH COMPANY?] presents a symbolic cheque valued at $450,000 to Dr Patricia Dunwell (left), custos rotulorum of St Andrew, and Michelle Henry, chairperson, St Andrew Justices of the Peace Committee. The funds, donated by the Guardian Group Foundation, will be used to purchase a medical bed and walkers for residents of Curphey Home in Manchester. This forms part of the St Andrew Justices of the Peace’s fundraising efforts to support Curphey Home – the residence for Jamaica’s military veterans.