Skip to main content
Top Menu
Mobile Apps
eGleaner
Login
Subscribe Now
Kingston
Thu | Jul 8, 2021
Search
Menu
Main menu
Home
Lead Stories
News
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Letters
Commentary
Health
Food
Secondary Menu
World News
In Focus
Auto
Lifestyle
Shipping
Art & Leisure
COVID-19
Classifieds
Flair
Jobs
Podcast
Puzzles
Mobile version
Subscribe to this feed
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Corporate Hands | Sean Paul Foundation presents care, food packages to family
Published:
Thursday | July 8, 2021 | 12:09 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques (left), representing the Sean Paul Foundation, presents father of five Anthony Thomas* with care and food packages recently, while Kivette Silvera, executive director of Food For The Poor Jamaica, looks on.
«Corporate Hands | National Baking Company gifts 11 houses to FFP
Corporate Hands | Guardian Group Foundation supports Curphey Home »
View the discussion thread.
Have COVID-19 questions?
Talk with our Virtual Assistant.