Thu | Jul 8, 2021

Corporate Hands | Sean Paul Foundation presents care, food packages to family

Published:Thursday | July 8, 2021 | 12:09 AM
Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques (left), representing the Sean Paul Foundation, presents father of five Anthony Thomas* with care and food packages recently, while Kivette Silvera, executive director of Food For The Poor Jamaica, looks on.
Contributed
