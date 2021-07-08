Earth Today | Caribbean civil society wants alliance on climate justice

CARIBBEAN CIVIL society has begun to position itself to build a unified, coherent and amplified voice to enhance the effectiveness and impact of calls for climate justice for the most vulnerable.

The occasion was a ‘Virtual Roundtable on a Caribbean Climate Justice Alliance’ convened last month by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) and Panos Caribbean.

The round-table discussion brought together key experts, champions and thought leaders working on various aspects of climate justice – economic, environmental and social justice – from civil society organisations, academia, think tanks, and other grass-roots networks. They discussed a regional alliance to catalyse action, learning and influence policy and practice.

“This alliance would link up small and disconnected efforts by civil society organisations and other non-state actors on climate justice, and support vulnerable and marginalised groups to advocate for pro-poor, inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and climate-resilient approaches to COVID-19 economic recovery, as part of a just transition in the Caribbean,” said a release from CANARI.

Senior technical officer and resilience lead at the regional technical non-profit institute, Dr Ainka Granderson, has noted the value of such an alliance.

“Despite a recognition that our governments alone cannot address the triple crises of biodiversity loss, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, and global calls for transformation, there is little evidence of a focus on inclusive, green- and climate-resilient approaches as part of recovery efforts,” she said at the forum.

“And those facing the brunt of the impacts from these crises – poor, vulnerable and marginalised communities and local resource users and enterprises – are not being effectively engaged and heard. We need a strong regional grass-roots movement to advocate for the changes we want to see, and truly transform policy and practice,” Granderson added.

ROUND-TABLE CONFERENCE

The round-table conference was convened under the regional project, ‘Amplifying local voices for a just and resilient COVID-19 recovery’, which is being led by CANARI in collaboration with Panos from 2021 to 2022. The project is funded by a grant from the Open Society Foundations.

It aims to enhance the voices of the most vulnerable in calling for a pro-poor, inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and climate resilient approach to COVID-19 economic recovery and development in the Caribbean to ensure fair, equitable and just outcomes.

The round-table forum marks the beginning of a collaborative and deliberative process to develop a shared understanding around two key issues: what climate justice means for the Caribbean, and how COVID-19 recovery can better support climate resilience and climate justice in the Caribbean.

This process will help to inform the development and implementation of a collective advocacy agenda on climate justice for the alliance, and support the alliance’s efforts to foster partnerships among civil society organisations, local communities, academia and other non-state actors. It is also to inspire grass-roots actions through sharing best practices and lessons.

The participants at the forum also noted the importance of holding governments and their development partners accountable for delivery of COVID-19 recovery and other key commitments related to climate justice and resilience, including under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, and the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.