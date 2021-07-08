Hanover JPs undergo lay magistrate training

WESTERN BUREAU:

Fifty justices of the peace (JPs) are now undergoing special training courtesy of the Justice Training Institute (JTI) to serve as lay magistrates.

The participants are scheduled to undergo approximately 36 hours of instruction over a six-day period with oversight from retired Senior Parish Judge Marjorie Moyston.

The training will be hosted virtually on Wednesdays and Saturdays over the next three weeks, according to Karen Campbell-Bascoe, director/principal of the JTI.

Campbell-Bascoe encouraged all participants to familiarise themselves with the JPs Jurisdiction Act, particularly the judicial functions.

Moyston, in her opening remarks, reminded the JPs that they would be the first point of contact for some persons interacting with the justice system.

“You must bear in mind, too, that the role of a judge is slightly different from the role of even a JP, or the role of someone who is in social services, and that is the way you think about a particular matter,” said Moyston.

Hanover Custos Dr David Stair thanked the Ministry of Justice team for organising the training session.

– Bryan Miller