Illegal gun seized in Green Acres, man arrested
Published:Thursday | July 8, 2021 | 9:24 AM
The police are reporting that a firearm with several rounds of ammunition was seized in Green Acres, St Catherine on Wednesday.
A man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.
It is reported that a team that was on patrol conducted a snap raid in the area where a premises was searched.
The police say a Taurus nine millimetre pistol and seventeen 9mm cartridges were seized.
A man was accosted.
His identity is being withheld by the police pending further investigations.
