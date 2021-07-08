Illegal gun seized in Green Acres, man arrested

The police are reporting that a firearm with several rounds of ammunition was seized in Green Acres, St Catherine on Wednesday.

A man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

It is reported that a team that was on patrol conducted a snap raid in the area where a premises was searched.

The police say a Taurus nine millimetre pistol and seventeen 9mm cartridges were seized.

A man was accosted.

His identity is being withheld by the police pending further investigations.

