Man charged with murder of Khanice Jackson further remanded, court orders medical attention

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen this morning ordered that accused killer, Robert Fowler, be taken to a doctor for immediate medical attention.

The order was made when the St Catherine mechanic, who is accused of murdering 20-year-old accounting clerk Khanice Jackson, appeared in the Home Circuit Court this morning via Zoom and was further remanded.

The judge also ordered the acting Supreme Court registrar to write to the superintendent in charge of the police station where Fowler is being held to notify that person about the order and also for the medical journal to be submitted to the court next Tuesday.

The judge made the order after one of Fowler's attorneys Althea Freeman told the court that her client was in need of urgent medical attention.

The police, however, replied that he was taken to see a doctor on June 18 and was given a referral but the judge reiterated that he is to see a doctor immediately.

In the meantime, the prosecution today submitted seven statements and the post mortem report while the court heard that two forensic reports are outstanding.

The judge ordered that the submitted documents must be disclosed to the defence by July 30.

An order was also made for the other outstanding documents to be submitted and disclosed by the next case mention date on November 25.

Jackson, who resided in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, was found dead on March 26, two days after she was reported missing.

Her decomposing body was found in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village.

Fowler was taken into custody and charged after he reportedly confessed.

Police have theorised that Fowler lured the woman to his home under the guise that he had left one of his tools.

While there, an argument developed and he reportedly used a rope to strangle her.

A handbag believed to be Jackson's and her bank card were among items reportedly found at Fowler's home.

According to the police, Jackson and Fowler shared a platonic relationship.

Fowler would transport her to work on occasions.

Fowler is also represented by attorney-at-law Lynden Wellesley.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.