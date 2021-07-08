Manchester man charged with larceny

A Manchester man has been arrested and charged for breaking into a business establishment.

He is 25-year-old Thorn Bailey, otherwise called 'Noni', of Turner Top district, who is charged on Tuesday with shop breaking and larceny.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, a woman locked up her business located in Lititz district and upon her return, she realised that a door was forced opened and that items were stolen.

The missing items had a value of $87,635, according to the police.

She made a report and CCTV footage identified Bailey as the culprit.

Bailey was arrested by the police on Tuesday and subsequently charged.

