Seven additional COVID-19 deaths, 41 more cases

Seven more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,108.

Those who have died are:

* A 74-year-old man from St James

* A 68-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 57-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 40-year-old woman from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation

* A 60-year-old man from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation

* A 73-year-old male from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation

* A 72-year-old woman from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation

Meanwhile, there were 41 new cases with ages ranging from one to 83 years, pushing the total to 50,497 with 13,253 being active.

Of the new cases, 28 are women and 13 are men.

The majority of the new infections were recorded in St Ann with 14 cases, following by Kingston and St Andrew with 10 and then St James with six.

A total of 2,128 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.1%.

In the meantime, there were 1,013 more recoveries, increasing the total to 35,777.

Some 113 persons are in hospital with 23 being moderately ill and 14 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 45,438 are at home.

