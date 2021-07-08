St Catherine couple charged with child abuse granted $300,000 bail

The father and stepmother of seven-year-old Tiana Russell, who are charged with child abuse, were each granted $300,000 bail when they appeared in the Linstead outstation of the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday.

Rohan Russell, 39, and 27-year-old Lorraine Fletcher were ordered to return to court on October 27.

The police had reported that about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 28, Tiana was taken to hospital by her father who reported that he heard her struggling to breathe.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital and the police were subsequently summoned.

According to them, several marks suggestive of abuse were seen on Tiana's body.

The body and the family's house in New Works in Linstead, St Catherine were processed.

Russell and Fletcher were charged later that day with child abuse.

The police say they are awaiting a post mortem of little Tiana.

