Venezuela crisis testing OAS resolve, says Charles

Paul Clarke

Gleaner Writer

The Organization of American States (OAS) remains a strong and viable asset to countries in the region despite the unfolding hemispheric crisis in Venezuela, Pearnel Charles Jr, Jamaica's state minister for foreign affairs and foreign trade, Pearnel Charles Jr, has said.

In his address, the state minister said that Jamaica has also played its part through the sharing of its own experience in various areas, including civil registry, public-sector reform, and security.

“We have actively participated over the years in the various discussions held within the ambit of the OAS to ensure that our voice, as a small island developing state, is heard on issues of common interest, including hemispheric security, the Sustainable Development Agenda, climate change and disaster mitigation, human rights and governance and the rule of law,” Charles said of the 70-year-old regional bloc.

He was speaking at the official launch of the OAS-Jamaica Relations Travelling Exhibit, organised as one of the activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the OAS, as well as the 50th anniversary of Jamaica’s Ratification of the Charter of the OAS, at the National Library of Jamaica in downtown Kingston yesterday.

The exhibit will travel to various libraries, schools and tertiary institutions across Jamaica over the next few weeks, starting at the St Ann's Bay Parish Library.

Alluding to the evolving political and geopolitical woes in Venezuela, he stated that currently the OAS is grappling with how to effectively assist in addressing the crisis taking place in the hemisphere.

“It is imperative that the OAS be seen by all members as a forum for dialogue and for finding solutions for their various concerns,” he said.

In the meantime, Charles said that the OAS continues to play a significant role at the national, regional and hemispheric levels, noting that Jamaica has significantly benefited from its association over the last 50 years.

Between 2016 and 2017, Jamaica received more than US$2.73 million from the OAS, which was channelled through more than 16 projects in the areas of energy, security, education and training.

These include the Peckham Bamboo Pre-Processing Project – an agro-processing initiative that has provided employment for many Jamaicans - the Inter-American Teacher Education Network, and the Partnerships Programme, which provided finance for undergraduate studies, and assisted in the development of Jamaica’s educational sector.

Additionally, the OAS has provided US$500,000 to assist in national efforts to build resilience of the Caribbean Small and Medium Tourism Enterprises.

paul.clarke@gleanerjm.com