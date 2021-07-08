Westmoreland farmer charged with assault

Twenty-seven-year-old Andre Clarke, a farmer of Hertford district, Westmoreland, has been charged with assault at common and illegal possession of firearm.

His court date is being finalised.

The charges stemmed from an incident in Cornwall district in the parish on Tuesday.

The police report that about 9:30 a.m., a man was standing among a group outside a supermarket located in the square.

Clarke allegedly drove his motorcycle between the group, causing an argument.

The police say the man left and was later confronted by Clarke, who reportedly pulled a firearm from his waist and pointed it at him.

The man ran, leaving his motorcycle behind and sought refuge in a nearby yard.

A report was made to the police.

Clarke was subsequently picked up by the police and he pointed out during an identification parade.

He was later charged.

