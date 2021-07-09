Cabbie charged after gun seized in taxi

The St Catherine South police have charged a taxi operator for breaches of the Firearms Act.

He is Roshawn Romario Cooke, 25, of Herring Lane in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The public passenger vehicle operator has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Cooke was charged on July 7 by the Old Harbour police following an investigation in the seizure of an illegal gun in the vehicle that he drives.

Reports are that on June 24, the police, acting on information, went to Hyamala Avenue in Claremont, Old Harbour.

Upon entering the premises, Cooke and three other persons were observed beside a Toyota Probox motor car.

The police searched the motor vehicle and allegedly discovered a black Armscor .38 revolver, loaded with two rounds of ammunition, under a mat on the passenger side.

All parties were arrested and taken to the Old Harbour Police Station and an investigation launched.

Charges were brought against Cooke after he submitted a caution statement.

A court date is being finalised for Cooke’s appearance.

Rasbert Turner