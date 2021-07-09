CSU ups forecast for above-average hurricane season

The Colorado State University has increased its forecast slightly for storms and hurricanes as it maintains that the 2021 Atlantic basin hurricane season will be above average.

It is now forecasting 20 named storms with the potential for nine to become hurricanes, of which four could be major.

The total forecast includes tropical storms Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny and Elsa which have formed in the Atlantic as of July 7, the university stated in its latest forecast issued on Thursday.

“Sea surface temperatures averaged across most of the tropical Atlantic are now near to slightly above normal, and most of the subtropical North Atlantic remains warmer than normal,” the university indicated.

“Elsa's development and intensification into a hurricane in the tropical Atlantic also typically portends an active season,” it added.

The university says it anticipates an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them.

“They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

