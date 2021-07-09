Daniella Davis lands Gucci

Pulse International model, Daniella Davis, is starring in Gucci’s 2021 campaign.

The Caribbean Model Search (CMS) television show winner joins Nadine Willis as the second Pulse star to be selected as the face of the luxury Italian brand.

Shot in the hills of Hollywood, California, the campaign is a nostalgic throwback to the ‘70s. Davis is a stunning standout among friends enjoying the beaches of the Golden State and sightseeing, with the twinkling Californian cityscape in the background. The campaign, which goes by the title ‘Ouverture of Something That Never Ended’, tracks the eclectic group’s trips through the winding hills of California where their final destination is a drive-in cinema to see, what else, but a film featuring Gucci’s November 2020 collection.

The beautifully curated cinematic story has the perfect soundtrack in the No. 1 hit single of the ‘70s, Lovin’ You by Minnie Riperton. In addition to the film, images of Davis have appeared across all of Gucci’s digital media as well as on billboards around the world.

An elated Davis, who flew to Jamaica recently for this season’s Caribbean Model Search, shared details of her high fashion shoot. “I was holding options for both Gucci and Givenchy, and Gucci confirmed first. When I got the news, I was jumping with joy all over my apartment,” says the model who is based in New York and represented by Women Management in the international markets. “Once I got the negative results of my COVID test out of the way, I was on the plane to California! The fittings went very well, and I loved the retro clothes and sunglasses. Everything was great. The models, the style team and the film crew were awesome. I think that’s why the movie for the campaign looks so strong. The whole experience was wonderful!”

“This is a major breakthrough for Daniella, especially at a time like this where COVID is still a big challenge for the fashion industry,” said Romae Gordon, managing director, fashion and lifestyle at Pulse. She said since getting the campaign, Davis has seen an increase in bookings for more campaigns, and her unique mix of African, Chinese and Indian ancestry has earned her keen interest from top agencies in Asia who want to represent her, continued Gordon.

Davis was the winner of the 2018/2019 Pulse Caribbean Model Search television series. Following her time in Jamaica, she returned to New York before heading to Milan.