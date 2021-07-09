Golding labels JLP ‘profilers’

WESTERN BUREAU:

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has labelled the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) as profilers, saying he was shocked to hear the pleas for water from constituents of St Elizabeth South West, which is represented by Agriculture Minister Floyd Green.

Golding, who on Thursday toured sections the Breadbasket Parish, said the meet-and-greet was part of an ongoing initiative to interact with supporters of his People’s National Party (PNP).

“We were going through nooks and crannies while driving on some very terrible roads, and we saw a number of drains that were not properly maintained. These are the kind of issues we are seeing,” said the PNP president.

“It’s a feature of this Government, that they are very good at profiling, and high on public relations, but when it comes down to actual substance, they are rather weak,” noted Golding.

Golding called for increased investment in infrastructure to offer farmers viable options of irrigation.

At an official ribbon-cutting exercise at Speculation Road in the Black River division, PNP Councillor Dwight Salmon said works on the corridor were financed from Parochial Revenue Fund allocations.

The project started in 2019 and was completed in 2020. It cost more than $6 million, he said.

“The main reason why I paid such a keen attention to this road is because I realised the situation that these people were living in because people would have to walk miles with another pair of shoes in their bag to make a change when they reach the end of the road,” said Salmon, adding that taxi operators spurned trips to the area.

