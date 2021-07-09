Jamaican-American businessman in Florida charged for fatally shooting man

Lester Hinds, Gleaner Writer

A Jamaican-American businessman in Florida has been charged with second-degree murder in Broward County for the fatal shooting of a man.

Melvin Foster, 52, was taken into custody on Wednesday following the shooting, which happened about 9:45 a.m. at the 8400 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Jail records show that up to Thursday afternoon he was being held at the Broward County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Foster, who was recently elected president of a South Florida Jamaican organisation, has reportedly pleaded self-defence and allegedly told investigators that he fired after seeing the other driver reaching for something in his vehicle.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Foster was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra westbound on Commercial Boulevard and that the man was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang in the same direction.

At some point, a fight between the two men occurred and Foster took out a firearm and shot into the other man's car, striking him, the office said.

The injured man, whose name was not released, was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Foster, who is of a Coral Springs address, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody before he was booked into jail.

In May, Foster was elected president of the Jamaican Men of Florida Organization, an entity dedicated to mentoring young men.

In a statement, the organisation said it held an emergency board meeting on Thursday night and views the incident as tragic and regretful.

“We cannot provide further statements until more information is known,” it said.

Vice president Dr Rupert Francis has been elevated to acting president of the organisation until fresh elections are held for a new executive.

