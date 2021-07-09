Kids reaching peers on parents’ gospel radio with their own show

When Primrose Oliver parted ways with Irie FM in 2018, it presented an opportunity for her to start her own Internet radio station, Called Out Gospel Radio, with her husband Durville. And that’s what she did, over a year ago.

Little did she know that their children, sisters Gracia, eight, and Adrielle, five, would eventually forge their way on to the air to host their own show, ‘Children Church’, also known as ‘Kids’ Praise’.

Although being led on the right path by their parents, it appears that the children were not contented to just being led, and decided that they too wanted to lead, with their peers being the target.

Now, with Kids’ Praise, Gracia and Adrielle are not only leading children along the right path, but are having fun while doing so.

“We’re very excited about Children Church, dubbed Kids’ Praise,” Primrose said in an interview with The Gleaner.

“We used to do it every day at 3 o’clock, and then we recognised that with the onset of COVID-19 and they really need to buckle down with their school work, we said, you know what, once per week. So, on a Saturday at 10 o’clock it’s Kid’s Praise, hosted by Gracia, my elder daughter, and Adrielle, the younger one,” she added.

Once on the air, the children typically introduce themselves, have devotion, then invite children to call in and discuss a range of topics.

“They would invite the kids to call in and to tell what’s on their mind as well, different stuff, Spanish, different activities; sometimes we play some bible stories on the air. And the children normally would have fun inside the Kids’ Praise,” Primrose pointed out.

Outside of Kids’ Praise, Called Out Gospel Radio also caters to children via Sunday school, which is held inside the studio.

“One day we were having worship in the studio office and when we looked outside, there was a group of children there, praising God, so immediately Mr Oliver said we have to end what we’re doing here and go have Sunday school, and from then we’ve been having Sunday school from time to time.”

During May, in observance of Child Month, a treat was also held for children in the community, with Gracia and Adrielle actively playing a role in the event.

“I thought that because it was Child Month, we had to have something; it was a bit last-minute, and next time we’ll plan better for it. But thanks to Jennifer Moore, one of our avid listeners from the USA, we were able to have our treat for the children.”

Called Out Gospel Radio broadcasts a mainly positive Christian message, inclusive of gospel music. There are also news features and a variety of other programmes, Primrose explained.

“My mom, Prudence Barrett, is also a part of it. Currently, we can be found via the Online Radio Box app. We’re working on our website, so very soon persons will be able to locate us there, until we are able to be heard on the FM dial, hopefully,” she added.

Dad, Durville, in the meantime, is also happy with what is transpiring.

“I’m so happy to be part of this powerful move. We’re really grateful, and we have powerful programmes going on here – preaching programmes, music show, you have my wife doing the ‘Praise Blaze’; quite a bit of things,” he said.

Meanwhile, the kids, Gracia and Adrielle, continue to play their role of bringing a positive message to children and giving them a chance to express themselves.

