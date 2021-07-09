Manchester scammers employing new tactics to steal
Published:Friday | July 9, 2021 | 11:05 AM
Tamara Bailey/STAR Writer
The commanding officer for the Manchester Police Division, Superintendent Gary Francis is appealing residents to be vigilant when doing business as scammers are finding new ways to steal people's money.
Speaking at a Manchester Municipal Corporation meeting, Francis said scammers are no longer confined to the online space as they are now operating in bank lines and other areas where financial transactions are performed.
Read more in The Star