The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that there will be no second dose vaccination blitz this weekend.

However, Jamaicans who are due their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine are being asked to make their appointments.

Second dose appointments can be made using the registration portal by visiting the Ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

Persons who receive an appointment confirmation should take their vaccination card, TRN, and a government-issued identification or letter from a justice of the peace to the sites to receive their second dose.

As at Thursday, July 8, the Ministry says it has administered 177,062 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 113,320 second doses.

The public is being reminded that they are not fully vaccinated until they have received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are still required to follow the infection control and prevention protocols.

