Norman Scott to go for PNP vice president slot

Ruddy Mathison, Gleaner Writer

Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott has announced his decision to run for one of the four vice president slots in the People's National Party (PNP) upcoming vice-presidential election at the annual conference in September.

Scott is an ardent supporter of party president Mark Golding and was not shy about backing him in the leadership race against Lisa Hanna.

In announcing his decision to run on Thursday, Scott said he has been with the political movement long enough and has worked through the trenches.

"I think I have a contribution to make and I have told the party leader not to be daunted because I will be standing next to him, he don't have to look over his back," said Scott.

His declared commitment to Golding comes at a time when the party is still in the process of healing from a bruising leadership election last November.

Scott, who disclosed that he will be championing issues relating to the role of councillors in the party, will have his work cut out for him as he tries to dethrone one of the four vice presidents or get elected to a slot that could become vacant if Phillip Paulwell decides to relinquish his VP position and hold on to his current position of chairman of the party.

None of the other vice presidents have indicated that they will not seek re-election.

Scott said, "As councillors we deserve the right like members of parliament to be national executive members. I will be proposing changes to the constitution of the party to facilitate this process.

"I will be advocating vigorously for recognition for councillors in the party. Gone are the days when councillors are used as a stepping block, we want to be a building block," he stressed.

Scott is currently the vice chairman of the PNP's region four.

He is also an executive member of the party and is chairman of the 96-member caucus of PNP councillors.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.