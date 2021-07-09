Soldiers accused of damaging Belle Isle community centre

WESTERN BUREAU:

Grange Hill Councillor Lawton McKenzie is blaming the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) for what he has described as extensive damage to the Belle Isle Community Centre in his division.

JDF personnel reportedly used the building as their base during anti-crime operations in the troubled community, where the much-feared King Valley gang is based.

Addressing Thursday’s meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) McKenzie claimed that the estimate of the damage is in the region of $5 million. He said the damage is to equipment and infrastructure.

“It is unfair to the citizens that we have no control of the army using the Belle Isle complex. They come and they go without the (knowledge) of the community development committee (CDC), the Social Development Commission (SDC), or any other entities,” said McKenzie, the longest-serving councillor in the WMC.

“They used the premises and leave us in approximately $5 million worth of damage.”

Calls made to the JDF’s Civil Military Cooperation & Media Affairs Department went unanswered on Thursday. There was also no response to emailed questions.

At the corporation’s meeting, McKenzie revealed that the refrigerator, stove, and bathrooms had all been severely damaged.

“The light is gone (disconnected for non-payment), there is no water, even one of my fridge mi lend them, it mash up,” bemoaned the councillor. “It’s a shame and disgrace.”

He called for Prime Minister Andrew Holness and National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang to pay the outstanding utility bills and to “give us back our toilet bowl”.

Over the last decade, the centre has facilitated several medical missions from overseas.

