Three more COVID-19 deaths, 71 new cases

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,111.

The deceased are a 79-year-old man from St Elizabeth, a 52-year-old male from St Ann and a 66-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 71 new cases with ages ranging from six to 94 years, increasing the total to 50,568 with 12,216 being active.

Of the new cases, 43 are women and 28 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new infections with 22 cases being recorded, followed by Westmoreland with 12 and then St Ann with 10.

A total of 1,918 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.1%.

In the meantime, there were 1,105 more recoveries, increasing the total to 36,882.

Some 88 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and 14 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 45,639 are at home.

