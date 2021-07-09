Wisynco commits to 10 more houses to benefit Jamaica’s vulnerable

TEN MORE families are slated to benefit from sustainable housing and modern sanitary conveniences through Wisynco’s all-Jamaican beverage brand, BOOM Energy Drink. The company made the announcement last week Tuesday during the construction of the final of 10 BOOM-sponsored houses under Food For The Poor’s (FFTP) COVID-19 campaign, dubbed ‘Tan Ah Yuh Yard’; an initiative which BOOM joined in December 2020 in commemoration of its 10-year anniversary.

Commenting on the company’s J$12 million commitment to help provide housing for vulnerable families during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisynco’s Director of Marketing and Development Francois Chalifour said: “This is one of the ways in which we have tried to play a role as good corporate citizens, especially during this time. We’re thankful for having this opportunity [FFTP’s Tan Ah Yuh Yard campaign] and for it working so well that we are committing to doing another 10 homes in the next six to eight months. We are really thankful to the Food For The Poor team who has built this capacity to build homes for Jamaicans.”

What’s more, the additional 10 two-bedroom homes (valued at J$7 million) – with lofts, will be built in accordance with FFTP’s new and improved house design. The homes will provide a water tank; septic tank; mini solar panel to provide basic power; internal doors; a kitchen sink and cupboard; toilet, sink and shower; an additional 100 square feet as well as guttering for water harvesting.

Food For The Poor Jamaica’s Development and Marketing Manager Marsha Burrell-Rose explained that Wisynco’s added commitment will fall under the organisation’s new ‘Race For Hunger’ initiative. “We are looking forward to constructing these 10 additional homes over the rest of 2021 and into 2022, knowing that 10 more families will be awarded the improved amenities as a result of donors and sponsors investing in the people of Jamaica. We have already secured funding to build 27 of the 38 targeted homes through Race For Hunger – a significant milestone for this our 38th year in existence,” she said.

Speaking to the additional homes and new design, BOOM Energy Drink Brand Manager Keteisha McHugh said: “Previously, we committed $5 million towards the Tan Ah Yuh Yard homes. Impacting the lives of those 10 families in such a great way is what compelled us to contribute another seven million towards the improved design of the homes. This was an incredible feeling for the brand, not only for BOOM, but for Wisynco as a whole, because as our motto says: ‘Improving the lives of our people’; and we were more than delighted to help as soon as we realised the need.”

BOOM completed its initial mission to partner with Food For The Poor to build 10 homes on Tuesday, June 29. YouTube and social media influencer, Tanaania Tracey, and representatives Phoenix All-Stars Football Academy – to which Leon Bailey, international footballer is affiliated – turned out at James Mountain in Sligoville, St Catherine, to help construct the unit for beneficiary Gifford Gayle, who had lost his job because of the pandemic and could no longer afford to pay rent.