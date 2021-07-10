Operators hard hit by major fire at Spanish Town business place

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

Victims of a massive fire at 192 Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine are counting their losses while investigations continue to ascertain the cause of a blaze that destroyed their businesses.

The fire gutted the board and concrete structure which housed a furniture shop, two barber shops, a grocery shop and a machine shop.

Furniture shop operator Everton Jackson lost all his tools, machines and finished items.

"I was home and received a call about 4 o'clock this morning that the place was ablaze, when I reached here, the reality hit mi," he said.

Jackson, who has been at the location for 35 years, said this is a major setback for him.

"I have lost about $5 million to the fire and can't even think where I can start from, this is very sad," Jackson said.

Sixty-five-year-old Leslie Palmer, a grocery shop operator, also lost everything in the blaze.

"Only God can help right now," Palmer said.

Amputee Sydney Williams who sold cigarettes said her livelihood has been cut.

Williams who hails from Whitehouse in Westmoreland has been selling from the spot for more than 20 years.

In the meantime, Councillor Patricia Harris says attempts will be made to assist those affected.

"I will be making representation for these persons at the Red Cross, Food for the Poor and the St Catherine Municipal Corporation Poor Relief for assistance," Harris said.

She said while she was grateful that no life was lost, it is still very sad.

Superintendent Patrick Gooden of the Spanish Town Fire Department said an investigation is underway.

He said damage is estimated at $20 million.

