Teen girl killed in high-speed motorcycle crash

A teen girl was yesterday killed and two men injured in a motorcycle crash along the West Retreat Main Road in Portland.

The driver of the motorcycle, travelling at high speed towards Fellowship, was attempting negotiate a corner after overtaking a taxi when he lost control and collided with a truck.

All three persons were thrown from the bike upon impact.

The teen reportedly died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the truck slammed into a parked car near a house, damaging the perimeter wall.

Data obtained from the Road Safety Unit show that up to Thursday, 249 persons were killed in 225 crashes on Jamaica roads.

Pedestrians account for 20 per cent of those killed on the nation's road.

Motorcyclist accounted for 35 per cent.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.