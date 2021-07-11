Captain David Chin-Fong of the Jamaica Defence Force, commander of the Support Brigade, accepts the category award on behalf of the Frontline workers of Jamaica from Dianne Ashton-Smith, head of corporate affairs for Red Stripe. Chin-Fong also received the RJRGLEANER Platinum Award in the same category.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie (left) accepts the RJRGLEANER Honour Award for Public Service from Kaymar Jordan, editor-in-chief. Dr Bisasor-McKenzie is also the recipient of the Stand Up Award by Red Stripe.
Inspector Steven Watson of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, is presented with the category award on behalf of the Frontline workers of Jamaica from Dianne Ashton-Smith, head of corporate affairs at Red Stripe. Watson also received the RJRGLEANER Platinum Award in the same category.
President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Keith Duncan (left), receives the RJRGLEANER Honour Award in the category of Business from Gary Allen, CEO of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.