Sun | Jul 11, 2021
Published:Sunday | July 11, 2021 | 12:06 AM
Captain David Chin-Fong of the Jamaica Defence Force, commander of the Support Brigade, accepts the category award on behalf of the Frontline workers of Jamaica from Dianne Ashton-Smith, head of corporate affairs for Red Stripe. Chin-Fong also received the RJRGLEANER Platinum Award in the same category.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie (left) accepts the RJRGLEANER Honour Award for Public Service from Kaymar Jordan, editor-in-chief. Dr Bisasor-McKenzie is also the recipient of the Stand Up Award by Red Stripe.
Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee (centre) and Joseph M. Matalon, chairman of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, present Dianne Buckley-Smith, on behalf of nurses, with the RJRGLEANER Platinum Award.
Caron Chung (left), executive director of the American Friends of Jamaica, receives the RJRGLEANER Honour Award in the category of Voluntary Service from Kaymar Jordan, editor-in-chief.
In the category of Voluntary Service, Winsome Wilkins (left), CEO of United Way Jamaica, accepts the RJRGLEANER Honour Award from Kaymar Jordan, editor-in-chief of The Gleaner.
Inspector Steven Watson of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, is presented with the category award on behalf of the Frontline workers of Jamaica from Dianne Ashton-Smith, head of corporate affairs at Red Stripe. Watson also received the RJRGLEANER Platinum Award in the same category.
Franklyn Hibbert, ancillary worker of Manpower & Maintenance Services, receives the RJRGLEANER Platinum Award from Dianne Ashton-Smith, head of corporate affairs at Red Stripe.
President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Keith Duncan (left), receives the RJRGLEANER Honour Award in the category of Business from Gary Allen, CEO of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.
In the category of Education, Taneka McKoy-Phipps (left) receives the RJRGLEANER Honour Award from Sandra Clue, business development manager at The Gleaner.
Saffrey Brown (left), chairman of the Council of Voluntary Social Services, is presented with the RJRGLEANER Honour Award for Voluntary Service by Kaymar Jordan, editor-in-chief of The Gleaner.
Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee (centre) and Joseph M. Matalon, chairman of RJRGLEANER Communications Group, present Dr Samantha Nicholson-Spence, on behalf of doctors, with the RJRGLEANER Platinum Award 2020.
Violinist Joel Lee performs at the RJRGLEANER Honour Awards 2020.
Aisha Davis performs at the RJRGLEANER Honour Awards 2020.
