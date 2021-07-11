16 more COVID deaths, 91 new infections

Jamaica yesterday recorded 16 more COVID deaths.

Three of them were previously under investigation.

Latest COVID deaths:

A 90-year-old woman from St James An 89-year-old man from St James A 77-year-old man from St James A 68-year-old man from St James A 77-year-old woman from St James A 66-year-old man from St James An 84-year-old woman from St James An 83-year-old woman from St James A 79-year-old man from Westmoreland A 67-year-old woman from St James A 99-year-old man from KSA A 62-year-old woman from Manchester A 78-year-old man from Westmoreland A 98-year-old man from Westmoreland A 71-year-old man from KSA A 94-year-old woman from KSA

The death tally is now 1,130.

In the meantime, there were 91 new infections, the highest daily count in several weeks, pushing the overall total to 50,720.

Kingston and St Andrew (23), Westmoreland (14), and St Catherine (13) had the highest daily increase.

Saturday's COVID positivity rate was 11.6 per cent with 1,818 tests conducted.

