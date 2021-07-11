Sun | Jul 11, 2021

16 more COVID deaths, 91 new infections

Published:Sunday | July 11, 2021 | 1:36 PM

Jamaica yesterday recorded 16 more COVID deaths.

Three of them were previously under investigation.

Latest COVID deaths:

  1. A 90-year-old woman from St James
  2. An 89-year-old man from St James
  3. A 77-year-old man from St James
  4. A 68-year-old man from St James
  5. A 77-year-old woman from St James
  6. A 66-year-old man from St James
  7. An 84-year-old woman from St James
  8. An 83-year-old woman from St James
  9. A 79-year-old man from Westmoreland
  10. A 67-year-old woman from St James
  11. A 99-year-old man from KSA
  12. A 62-year-old woman from Manchester
  13. A 78-year-old man from Westmoreland
  14. A 98-year-old man from Westmoreland
  15. A 71-year-old man from KSA
  16. A 94-year-old woman from KSA

The death tally is now 1,130.

In the meantime, there were 91 new infections, the highest daily count in several weeks, pushing the overall total to 50,720. 

Kingston and St Andrew (23), Westmoreland (14), and St Catherine (13) had the highest daily increase.

Saturday's COVID positivity rate was 11.6 per cent with 1,818 tests conducted.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com