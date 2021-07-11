Dwight Fletcher | Provision for temptation

Last week, after discussing the matter of temptation, I promised to give God’s remedy for it. God is always faithful in providing an answer to our every need, including our need to escape temptation.

The Word of God declares that “… God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear ...” (1 Corinthians 10:13). Being tempted is not a sin, and temptation will come to every believer. The temptation to sin can come from very valid sources, such as a major disappointment, emotional pain, joblessness, poverty, and much more. But, even in the middle of a situation that seems impossible, God is able and faithful.

Some of us think that the problem of sin is just too big to handle. Therefore, we justify our sin because we “can’t help ourselves”. After all, we still have a sinful nature, right? The reason that this lie has so much appeal is that it used to be true.

Before we were redeemed from sin, we were so enslaved to it that we could not help but sin. But, when we accept Jesus as Lord and Saviour, He gives us the power to live above and free from sin.

God is faithful. He will not always remove the temptation, because facing it and remaining strong leads to our maturing and spiritual development and yields great rewards (James 1:12). However, He promises that it will not be too much to bear. The secret to resisting temptation is to recognise the source of temptations and then to recognise the source of our strength in the middle of it.

Sometimes we tell ourselves that there is no way out. God answered that concern also: “… But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13). God provides a way out. The word that Paul uses here for ‘way out’ is the word that would be used by an army backed into a canyon. Everything may seem hopeless, but then someone notices that behind a rock, not very evident at first glance, is a narrow ravine out. That is the way of escape. God is faithful – He is always providing a way of escape for us.

It will take self-discipline to look for that way out in the middle of the temptation and then to take it when it is found. The way of escape is seldom easy and often requires support from others. Talk to someone who can be trusted, who can encourage you.

Sometimes, we just need to be thoughtful about the things we do. It makes sense that certain situations are to be avoided and can be avoided, if we want to stay away from temptation. For instance, if you’re trying to avoid being tempted by sweets, you wouldn’t go take a seat in the pastry shop.

It is for freedom that Christ has set us free, but our liberty comes with responsibility. God has given us everything we need for life and godliness, so we must resolve in our hearts to honour God in all that we do. Choose to walk the tightrope of the narrow way by looking for the ways to stay on track – God has already provided them.

Your Christian journey is a long one and you often need discipline, perseverance and endurance to keep going. God is faithful and has already made these available to you!

So, next week, I’ll talk some more about how to keep walking well with God.