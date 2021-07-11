Minors among six arrested for armed robbery in MoBay

Four teen minors are among six people in the St James Police Division arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of a firearm, shooting with intent and malicious destruction of property.

They were charged yesterday following a robbery at a store on King Street in Montego Bay, St James.

Twenty-one-year-old Tajay Ruddock otherwise called 'Brown Chaps' and 18-year-old Shekira Loney of King Street, Montego Bay, St James are listed among those charged.

The Montego Bay Police report that about 8:35 a.m., the complainants opened the store for business when four persons entered, one armed with a firearm.

They proceeded to rob the complainants of several cellular phones and costume jewellery before escaping.

The police were alerted and later carried out an operation in the King Street area where the suspects were taken into custody.

Their court dates are finalised.

